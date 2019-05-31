Seaga's body to arrive in Jamaica on Sunday

The body of former Prime Minister Edward Seaga is to arrive in Jamaica on Sunday at 6 p.m.

Seaga died in a Miami hospital on Tuesday on his 89th birthday.

He is to be accorded a State Funeral.

A period of national mourning is to be announced and condolence books opened across the island.

Seaga was Jamaica's fifth Prime Minister.

He had been ailing with cancer and related complications.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.