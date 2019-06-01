Another American couple found dead in the Dominican Republic

Another American couple has been found dead in the Dominican Republic, the second time in almost three months.

Family members say the bodies of Cynthia Day, 49, and Nathaniel Holmes, 63, who both resided in the state of Maryland, were found at the resort where they were vacationing on the Caribbean island.

It’s reported that they were engaged.

Day’s sister, Sonya Jackson, has been quoted as saying that the United States (US) Embassy has also confirmed the deaths.

Their cause of death was not disclosed, but Dominican Today, the local newspaper, indicated that there was no sign of violence.

They were reportedly found inside their room at the Bahia Principe hotel.

They were scheduled to return home on Thursday.

In March, a New York couple, Orlando Moore and Portia Ravenelle, died while vacationing in the Dominican Republic.

Authorities believe they died after their rented motorcar ran off a highway into the sea while they were heading to the airport for their flight home.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.