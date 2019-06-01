Mervin Cameron's conviction aided by 'strong' scientific evidence

The conviction of Mervin Cameron for a 2012 double murder in St Catherine was aided by a trove of "strong" scientific evidence, law enforcement sources have revealed.

Cameron was found guilty in the Home Circuit Court yesterday for killing Barrington Davis, then deputy chief of security for Jamaica Post, and his female friend, Patricia Lumont-Barnswell.

He had three previous convictions for illegal possession of firearm, shooting with intent and receiving stolen goods.

The killings occurred nearly one year after he was released from prison.

Cameron was awarded damages by the Constitutional Court in March last year and requested a $30 million payout after he languished in custody for nearly six years as his case crawled through the court system.

An assessment of the amount he should be awarded has been on hold pending his murder trial.

Prosecutors Maxine Jackson and Janek Forbes led evidence during Cameron’s murder trial that in August 2012 he and another man kidnapped Davis and Lumont-Barnswell from the former deputy security chief’s home in St John’s Heights, in St Catherine.

Two weeks later, their decomposed bodies were found with multiple gunshot wounds in a cane field in Innswood, also in St Catherine.

By April the following year Cameron and another man, Christopher Wilson, were arrested and charged with the killings as well as conspiracy to commit murder, illegal possession of firearm and robbery.

They were apprehended by detectives from the St Catherine Major Investigation Taskforce who were led to them by the persons who they sold Davis’ car.

The case was placed before the court through a Gun Court indictment, which meant the trial was closed to the public.

However, law enforcement sources revealed that detectives collected a string of scientific evidence that connected all the dots for prosecutors.

“There was scientific evidence that had them travelling to Montego Bay where the car was sold and travelling back to Kingston,” one source revealed.

“The evidence against them was very strong,” added the source, who declined to give details, explaining that a critical investigative tool could be compromised.

Cameron is scheduled to be sentenced on June 28.

