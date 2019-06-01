Mission Possible slated for July 7 – Seventh-day Adventist Church

Kingston, Jamaica:

The Seventh-day Adventist (SDA) Church in Jamaica has the enviable record of making its actions speak. The church organisation continues to make an indelible mark on the lives of Jamaicans through its many outreach programmes geared at moulding individuals into persons who make significant contributions to their societies.

One congregation of the Adventist Church in Jamaica is the Regent Street Seventh-day Adventist Church (RSSDAC). Located in Denham Town, the RSSDAC is seen as a lighthouse to many and is considered fertile soil in the parched desert of western Kingston.

The RSSDAC delivers a slate of community projects and programmes annually. A recent partnership with the Ministry of Health and Wellness, promoting the Jamaica Moves project and a renewed approach to healthy living and eating, will inform and enhance some of the projects to be delivered during 2019. This initiative will provide the funds to support and enhance the church’s main projects.

Michael Vernal, first elder at the RSSDAC, affirmed, “We are committed to the growth and development of Jamaica.”

He further stated, “The Regent Street SDA Church is in a ... unique position to positively impact individuals and communities and has a slew of success stories to endorse that belief. Persons are affected by many factors, but intentional love and care can make a difference.

“I am a product of a challenged community – Denham Town, to be exact – and without the intervention of the Regent Street Seventh-day Adventist Church, I would have been a menace to society because of the other several, powerful influences in western Kington. Today, thanks to this church, I am a respected and productive citizen of our country.

“I believe we can do more; we must do more. The church’s mission is to impact lives for good, bringing them in harmony with God. And love is the only way to accomplish the mission, hence ‘Mission Possible’ is planned with this objective in mind, and the mission is possible.“

Among the projects the RSSDAC embarks on annually are the funding of the Regent Street SDA Early Childhood Centre of 180 children; the Daily Bread – a feeding programme that provide meals twice weekly to the needy and homeless; education programmes, to include scholarships/grants to assist with back-to- school expenses; a homework and information technology centre to facilitate research and the monitoring of homework daily for 50 students; and the annual Health and Wellness Fair, which provides basic health services to include optical, vitals, screening for lifestyle diseases, and talks on preventative care.

For 2019, the RSSDA has embarked on the execution of a new project called Mission Possible – a gospel event slated for July 7 that will feature international recording gospel artiste Micah Stampley.

The event will be held under the distinguished patronage of Governor General of Jamaica Sir Patrick Allen and Lady Allen.

