Construction starts on phase 2 of NHT's $1.6 billion Hummingbird housing project

Prime Minister Andrew Holness broke ground for the construction of 406 housing solutions in phase two of the National Housing Trust’s (NHT) $1.66 billion Hummingbird Meadows development in Birds Hill, Clarendon on Friday.

The project will comprise of 100 one-bedroom and 236 two-bedroom houses, and 70 serviced lots.

The solutions will be developed on 289 acres of land at the Birds Hill Plantation, which is located approximately 10.43 kilometres northwest of May Pen.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony, Holness said the development forms part of NHT’s goal to provide 23,000 housing solutions by 2021, in a bid to reduce Jamaica’s housing deficit.

He added that the development will assist in reducing squatting, and providing houses for new entrants in the housing market, particularly young professionals, and other persons seeking to own a home.

Against this background, the prime minister said he was elated that 406 families will benefit from the latest development at Hummingbird Meadows.

“There will be 406 new households that have prosperity within their grasps. I am elated that, once again, the NHT is delivering on our promise to build houses,” he said.

Infrastructure work has already been completed for phase one of Hummingbird Meadows, which will comprise 130 one-bedroom and 10 two-bedroom houses, and 10 serviced lots.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.