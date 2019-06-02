Trelawny custos demands more volunteerism from JPs

Western Bureau:

Trelawny’s custos, businessman Paul Muschett, is urging justices of the peace (JP) who have been operating contrary to their mandate by seeking to bend the rules to earn money for a service they know should be fully voluntary to eliminate the practice.

“Some of you are bending the rules. You are asking for payment for services rendered. You are a member of the largest voluntary organisation. The key word is voluntary,” Muschett said as he addressed the 22nd Annual Prayer Breakfast of The Trelawny Association of Lay Magistrates (TALM) in Falmouth recently.

HELP FOR POLICE

He also called on JPs to volunteer in police stations across the parish to help ease shortages where they may arise.

“The police lack resources and it is my recommendation that justices make themselves available to do desk jobs at the stations and free the police to go out on the streets to fight crimes,” Muschett urged the gathering. “Don’t sit back on your verandas and make reports. Go the extra mile!”

Errol Greene, president of the Lay Magistrates Association of Jamaica, also came down hard on some of his colleagues, saying some of them had motives that fall outside of what is expected of them.

“Some of you come into the organisation with motives. You have egos higher than any building in Jamaica. You are of the belief that you are above being spoken to by the custos. I caution you, respect the institution and have a good relationship with the custos,” said Greene. “You cannot be pulling one way and the custos pulling another way,” Greene said.

“We are not just serving by signing documents, visiting the cells at police stations and serving at Petty Sessions Court, we are also helping the less fortunate in our society,” said Kenneth Grant, president of TALM, calling on colleagues to do more for their communities.

The money raised at this year’s prayer breakfast will go towards indigent housing.

Constable Tashanie Samuels-Barclay of the Trelawny Police Division was honoured at the event for exemplary commitment to providing proper service.

“Serving is in my blood. I do not serve because I am expecting an award, but I truly appreciate this award,” said Samuels-Barclay.