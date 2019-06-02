T&T authorities launch search for J'can man who escaped airport security
The Trinidadian authorities are yet to identify the Jamaican man who they claim escaped immigration and airline security and left the Piarco International Airport yesterday.
Reports are that the alleged Jamaican national, who is said to be in his early 20s, had arrived late Friday on a Caribbean Airlines flight from Kingston. However, he was refused entry into the twin island republic.
Trinidad media report that the man has pending drug-related matters in Jamaica and attempted to enter Trinidad previously on three occasions.
When he attempted to re-enter the country on Friday, he was stopped by immigration authorities and placed in an immigration detention holding room at the airport.
However, when immigration officers went to check on him early yesterday, he could not be found.
The Guardian reports that officers later discovered that the man had removed a ceiling tile in the roof of the room and climbed inside the area.
The Airports Authority of T&T (AATT), in a statement late yesterday, confirmed that the Jamaican man had escaped from Immigration and airline security officials and left the airport.
The authority advises that by law, people who were refused entry by the Immigration Division become the responsibility of the airline.
The AATT said that it was not in a position to discuss security measures being put in place to prevent a recurrence of this situation.
We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.