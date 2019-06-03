Firearm and ammuition seized in Portmore, man charged

One man was arrested and charged following the seizure of a Glock pistol and 14 rounds of ammunition on the Southern Parade main road in Waterford, St Catherine on Saturday.

He is 25-year-old Shani Findlater of Penny Way, Portsmouth in St. Catherine.

The Portmore Police report that about 3:40 p.m., a police team was in the area when Findlater was reportedly seen with the firearm protruding from his pants.

He was accosted and disarmed.

He was taken into custody and later charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

He is to appear in the St Catherine Parish Court this month.

