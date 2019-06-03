High debris impacting water supply to several central parishes

The National Water Commission (NWC) is reporting that an increased deposit of silt and debris at the intakes of the Martha Brae and Great River Treatment Plants has resulted in a reduction in the amount of water available for treatment.

The debris was brought on by heavy rainfall over the past days.

Consequently, the NWC says customers in several communities in St Ann, Trelawny and St James, who are served by both facilities, will experience either low water pressure or intermittent supply.

Areas likely to be affected include:

St. James: Queen’s Drive, Leaders Avenue, Felicity, Mango Walk, Glendevon, Salt Spring, Brandon Hill, Rosemount, Cornwall Courts, Rose Heights, Farm Heights, Sun Valley Road, Rectory Drive, Catherine Mount, Albion, Reading Heights, Anchovy, Childermas, Lethe, sections of Comfort Hall, Wiltshire, Rhyne Park, Spot Valley, Palmyra, Barrett Town, Mt. Zion, Saigon, Coral Gardens, Ironshore, Lilliput, Guava Walk, Spring Gardens, Belmont, Tower Hill, Moy Hall and Unity Hall.

Hanover: Cue, Elgin Town, Johnson Town, Lucea, Brisette, Hoist, Malcolm Heights, Cacoon, Dias, First Hill, Montpelier, Bamboo, McQuarrie, Woodland and Blenheim.

Trelawny: Granville and Green Park.

St Ann: Runaway Bay, Discovery Bay, Bridgewater Heights, Primrose Hill, Lakeside Park, Hopewell Park, Old Polly and Parry Town.

