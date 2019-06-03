Traffic signals at Passagefort Drive/Waterford Parkway intersection down

The National Works Agency (NWA) is alerting motorists that the traffic signals at the Passagefort Drive/Waterford Parkway intersection in Portmore, St Catherine are currently out of use.

Motorists should proceed with caution.

The NWA says traffic signal equipment at the location was damaged as a result of a motor vehicle collision on Saturday, June 1.

Senior Communications Officer at the NWA, Ramona Lawson, says the agency has already undertaken an assessment of the damage.

However, she says it is still too early to say when repair works will begin to replace the impacted control cabinet.

She explains that, until the traffic signals are restored, no one has the right of way under the circumstances.

All motorists should come to a full stop on approach of the intersection.

