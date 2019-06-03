Use our jobs portal to recruit employees, Labour Ministry urges

Jamaica’s Labour Ministry is urging more private-sector employers to use the Government’s Labour Market Information System to recruit workers.

The system allows employers to post job openings, and allows persons seeking employment to upload their résumés.

"To date, over 1,300 employers and just about 22,000 job seekers are registered on our database. Over the last year, we have been able to place more than 1,000 applicants in jobs locally," said Colette Roberts Risden, permanent secretary in the Ministry of Labour and Social Security.

She said this is the result of successful partnerships between the Labour Ministry and entities using the portal: https://mlss.gov.jm/departments/electronic-labour-exchange/

These entities include the Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association (JHTA); The Mico University College; the Montego Bay, Manchester, and St. Ann Chambers of Commerce; and Montego Bay Community College.

According to Roberts Risden, greater utilisation of the system will enable better matching of skill sets with jobs.

Additionally, she said it will facilitate more informed decisions in relation to the granting of work permits.

“We will be in a much better position because we will have the information on the labour market, in terms of what are the jobs that people are looking for and what are the skill sets that are out there for persons who are unemployed or underemployed. If we have that information, then it will enable us to make more informed decisions when it comes to things like the granting of a work permit,” she said.

