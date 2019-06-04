$1.3M worth of cocaine seized in Olympic Gardens, taxi operator charged

A taxi operator has been charged in connection with the seizure of more than $1 million worth of cocaine in Olympic Gardens in St Andrew.

Courtney Baker, 30, of Arnett Gardens, Kingston 12, is charged with possession of cocaine, dealing in cocaine and use of conveyance.

Baker is scheduled to appear before the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on Friday.

The Narcotics Police report that about 11 o’ clock Saturday morning Baker was driving a Toyota Probox motorcar in the community when he was signalled to stop.

He reportedly complied.

The police say the vehicle was subsequently searched and a rectangular parcel containing cocaine was allegedly found.

The motorcar and the parcel were seized and Baker was taken into custody.

The drug weighs approximately one kilogramme and has an estimated street value of $1.3 million dollars.

