Tue | Jun 4, 2019

Chas E. Ramson serves breakfast for dinner

Published:Tuesday | June 4, 2019 | 12:06 AM
Coupons for everyone! From left: André Clarke, Chas E. Ramson student brand representative, is all smiles as he distributes discount coupons to Leslie Augier, final-year computer science major; Meschica Dixon, second-year entertainment management major; and Shaneil Dennis, first-year pure and applied major, at the Chas E. Ramson Limited Breakfat4Dinner pop-up, held recently on the UWI, Mona campus.
Breakfast4Dinner is served: Chas E. Ramson Limited promotional representative Toni-Ann Bolton is all smiles as she serves up a batch of Hungry Jack Pancakes to a final-year student on The UWI, Mona campus, recently.
'Foska Fuelled' – Foska Oats promotional representative Natovia Shand (centre) is flanked by Jordan Edwards (left), final year food chemistry and technology major, with fellow final year student Norika Morally, recently at the Chas. E. Ramson Limited Breakfast4Dinner pop-up held on The UWI, Mona campus.
Chas E. Ramson Limited last week Thursday treated students of The University of the West Indies (UWI), Mona campus, to Breakfast4Dinner as part of the UWI Guild Bus G.A.S. (Guild Assisting Students) feeding programme.

In addition to the meals, students who would have been preparing for final-semester exams benefited from discount coupons, which are redeemable at select vendors on the campus, and also received product samples from brands which fall under the Chas E. Ramson brand.

Kathryn Silvera, advertising and marketing manager, Chas E. Ramson Limited, shared the company’s decision to join forces with the UWI Guild Bus G.A.S. programme.

PROPER NUTRITION

“The idea was proposed to us by our college brand representative, André Clarke. We immediately contacted the guild, as ventures of this nature fit squarely within our corporate outreach agenda. In order for the students to perform at their best, it is crucial that they are properly nourished while preparing for their exams. We are very pleased to have been able to assist them in any way,” Silvera said.

Gabriela Morris, vice-president-elect, properties and special service, UWI, Mona Guild of Students, spoke about the Buss G.A.S. programme and its importance.

“Oftentimes, especially during exams, students come to school not being able to afford food, so the Buss G.A.S. programme is directed at helping those students. We are very grateful to Chas E. Ramson as, with their assistance, we were able to reach even more students.”

The Buss G.A.S. programme is one of several feeding programmes the company supports across high schools and children’s home islandwide through its flagship brand Foska Oats. Chas E. Ramson Limited has also expressed that it will continue to provide support to the guild with its Breakfast4Dinner exam pop-ups.