Chas E. Ramson serves breakfast for dinner

Chas E. Ramson Limited last week Thursday treated students of The University of the West Indies (UWI), Mona campus, to Breakfast4Dinner as part of the UWI Guild Bus G.A.S. (Guild Assisting Students) feeding programme.

In addition to the meals, students who would have been preparing for final-semester exams benefited from discount coupons, which are redeemable at select vendors on the campus, and also received product samples from brands which fall under the Chas E. Ramson brand.

Kathryn Silvera, advertising and marketing manager, Chas E. Ramson Limited, shared the company’s decision to join forces with the UWI Guild Bus G.A.S. programme.

PROPER NUTRITION

“The idea was proposed to us by our college brand representative, André Clarke. We immediately contacted the guild, as ventures of this nature fit squarely within our corporate outreach agenda. In order for the students to perform at their best, it is crucial that they are properly nourished while preparing for their exams. We are very pleased to have been able to assist them in any way,” Silvera said.

Gabriela Morris, vice-president-elect, properties and special service, UWI, Mona Guild of Students, spoke about the Buss G.A.S. programme and its importance.

“Oftentimes, especially during exams, students come to school not being able to afford food, so the Buss G.A.S. programme is directed at helping those students. We are very grateful to Chas E. Ramson as, with their assistance, we were able to reach even more students.”

The Buss G.A.S. programme is one of several feeding programmes the company supports across high schools and children’s home islandwide through its flagship brand Foska Oats. Chas E. Ramson Limited has also expressed that it will continue to provide support to the guild with its Breakfast4Dinner exam pop-ups.