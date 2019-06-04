Chuck urges Jamaicans to neutralise influence of dons

Minister of Justice, Delroy Chuck, is calling for persons of influence to help neutralise the influence of dons in communities.

Chuck said the police, political representatives, justices of the peace (JPs), business operators, among others, have a key role to play in the effort.

He argued that the don culture is a major contributor to crime, and should be rejected.

He said that “in far too many communities, especially in the inner cities, the dons are being empowered in many ways.”

“If more right-thinking Jamaicans can expose and neutralise the dons and the gangs, then Jamaica can reduce its crime problem; Jamaica can be a better place,” he added.

Chuck was delivering the keynote address at the commissioning of 132 JPs for the parish of Kingston held on Sunday at Wolmer’s Boys’ School.

He commended the newly commissioned JPs, and urged them to carry out their duties with integrity.

Chuck noted that the Ministry is spending “huge sums” to improve police stations and jailhouses and urged the JPs to monitor the condition of these facilities.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.