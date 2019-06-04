Goodens River to Tollgate road in Westmoreland being repaired

The National Works Agency (NWA) is spending approximately $17.6 million dollars to repair sections of the Goodens River to Tollgate roadway in Westmoreland.

The NWA says the roadway has been ravaged by successive flood events and that the current works seeks to address some of the worst affected sections of the corridor.

The agency says works to repair the roadway commenced in May and involves significant drainage improvement and resurfacing works.

It says particular emphasis is being placed on mitigating flooding in critical areas, including a section of the Farm Pen roadway, which is often inundated following flood rains.

The agency the project, which is now far advanced, is expected to be completed by July.

