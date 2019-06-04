Growth & Jobs | Trade information portal to make it easier for exporters to do business

Jamaica Promotions Corporation (JAMPRO) President Diane Edwards has said that the launch of the Jamaica Trade Information Portal (JTIP) is a crucial step in improving the island’s business atmosphere and performance on the World Bank’s Doing Business Report (DBR), which ranks countries based on their ease of doing business.

The JAMPRO president made the remarks after the JTIP was launched on May 16. The portal is one of the projects being implemented under the Trade Facilitation Agreement, which aims to improve Jamaica’s business environment. The Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries (MICAF) partnered with the World Bank Group on this initiative, with funding from the International Finance Corporation.

Hosted by the Trade Board Limited, the JTIP is an extensive database that is searchable by various categories, including commodities, legal documents, procedures, forms, measures, standards, and requirements. As it will be a useful tool for exporters, Edwards said she was pleased to see the platform now in action.

She said ,“Our exporters need as much support as the Government can provide to create the atmosphere for them to thrive, do business, and contribute to the country’s economic growth. With this centralised location for all things trade, we will be able to improve our score on the DBR by making it easier to trade across borders. In fact, Jamaican exporters will now have a portal that provides much-needed information that will help them to better position themselves for business. This is an excellent initiative, and we look forward to seeing the results in exports sales in the years to come.”

The JTIP was officially launched by Audley Shaw, minister of industry, commerce, agriculture and fisheries, at the Terra Nova All-Suite Hotel.