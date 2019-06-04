High-powered rifle, pistol seized from abandoned car in Kingston

The police are reporting that a high-powered rifle and a pistol along with several rounds of ammunition were seized on Christopher Road in Kingston on Monday.

The police say a team was conducting a vehicular checkpoint operation on Collie Smith Drive when about 10:45 a.m. the driver of a Subaru motor car was signalled to stop.

He failed to comply and reportedly sped off.

According to the police, the vehicle was later found abandoned along Christopher Road.

They say a comprehensive search of the motor vehicle unearthed an A4 Assault Rifle with a magazine containing twenty-nine 5.56 cartridges and a Glock 17 pistol with one round of ammunition.

