Immigration Corner | Documents to travel with to the UK

Dear Mr Bassie,

I am travelling to England shortly and I would like to ensure that I take all the correct documents with me. Please let me know what I should take along with me on my trip. I look forward to reading your advice.

XF

Dear XF,

Before leaving, persons should check what documents they will need to enter the United Kingdom (UK).

If persons are from a European Economic Area (EEA) country or Switzerland, they can enter the United Kingdom with either a valid passport or a national identity card that is issued by an EEA country.

If persons are not from an EEA country, those persons must hold a valid passport to enter the United Kingdom and it should be valid for the whole of their stay.

Persons may also need a visa, depending on which country they are from and should check if they need a visa to enter the UK. Persons may also need a visa if they are ‘transiting’ or travelling through the United Kingdom, for example, if changing flights at a UK airport. Please note that persons must apply for their visa before arriving in the UK.

Travelling with children

Persons may be asked at the border to prove the relationship between themselves and any children that they are travelling with, if those persons do not seem to be the parent, for example, if they have a different surname.

Persons can prove this with:

• A birth or adoption certificate showing the relationship with the child

• Divorce or marriage certificates if they are the parent but have a different surname from the child

• A letter from the child’s parent giving permission for the child to travel with that person and providing contact details, if they are not the parent.

The ‘carrier’, for example, airline or transport provider, will check the person’s travelling passport and other travel documents and they will send this information electronically to Border Force. Persons can ask to see the information about themselves that has been sent by carriers. There is a £10 fee to request this information.

I hope this helps.

John S. Bassie is a barrister/attorney-at-law who practises law in Jamaica. He is a justice of the peace, a Supreme Court-appointed mediator, a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators, a chartered arbitrator and a member of the Immigration Law Practitioners Association (UK). Email: lawbassie@yahoo.com