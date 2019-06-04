NWA spending $100 million dollars on drain cleaning for hurricane season

The National Works Agency (NWA) is spending $100 million dollars on drain cleaning across the island under the Government’s pre-hurricane mitigation programme.

According to NWA Communication and Customer Services Manager, Stephen Shaw, drain cleaning works have already begun in several parishes, while programmes are currently being finalised to treat with other locations.

Shaw explains that the drain cleaning contracts include both de-bushing works as well as the carting away of material removed from the channels.

Activities under the programme will continue over the next few weeks.

The NWA explains that government’s pre-hurricane mitigation programme is the first of three routine drain-cleaning activities which the agency undertakes during each calendar year.

The agency will again carry out maintenance works on sections of the island’s drain network during the next six months as well as after the hurricane season ends.

