Taxi operator fatally shot in Manchester, alleged attacker in custody

A suspect has been taken into custody following the murder of a man during a robbery on the Richmond main road in Christiana, Manchester last night.

The deceased has been identified 38-year-old Romeo Fuller, of Sedburgh district in Christiana, Manchester.

The Christiana Police report that about 8:30 p.m. Fuller was driving a taxi with four passengers aboard when two male passengers proceeded to rob him and the other occupants.

It is further reported that during the robbery shots were fired and Fuller and one of the robbers were shot.

The police say they were taken to hospital where Fuller died while being treated.

According to the police, the robber was identified at hospital and subsequently arrested.

The other occupants of the taxi were unhurt.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.