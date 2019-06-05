Double murder in Old Harbour, St Catherine

The Old Harbour Police are probing the circumstances which led to the shooting death of a man and a woman at a market on Market Street in St Catherine on Tuesday afternoon.

The police say those killed have been identified as 37-year-old Donovan Young, otherwise called ‘Fargo’, a vendor of Mocking Bird Circle, Aviary Housing Scheme and 24-year-old Oshin Moncrieffe of Claremont Drive, Claremont, both in Old Harbour in the parish.

It is reported that about 2:05 p.m., they were both sitting at Young’s shop when they were allegedly pounced upon by two armed men and shot.

They were taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead.

