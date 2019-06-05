Fire contained at St Thomas dump, arson suspected

A fire at the Church Corner Dump in Morant Bay, St Thomas is believed to be the work of arsonists.

According to officials, the fire reportedly started two days ago and has since been contained.

Cooling down operations are ongoing.

The officials say they were called to the dump this morning by passersby who raised an alarm.

One unit from the Morant Bay fire department responded.

Firefighters were later assisted by other agencies including the National Water Commission to contain the blaze, which affected a section of the dump.

There have been several fires at the dump over the years.

