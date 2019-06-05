Floor It hardwood ready to penetrate Jamaica – Scott

Western Bureau:

Floor It Jamaica Plus, a distinguished flooring company which manufactures exotic hardwood furniture in Guyana, has used the just-concluded Jamaica Manufacturers and Exporters’ Association’s (JMEA) third staging of the Jamaica International Exhibition trade show in Montego Bay to launch its Jamaica operations.

Garth Scott, chief executive officer at Floor It Jamaica Plus, said that the decision to launch his company in Jamaica came against the background of the high demand for the quality hardwood flooring his company is able to provide coupled with the affordable cost of his solid South American hardwood kiln-dried wooden products. In an interview with The Gleaner, Scott said his flooring company, which manufactures and installs kiln-dried hardwood floors, also produces kitchen cabinets, stair rungs, handrails, and architectural millwork. He said he has come to recognise that Jamaicans have a lasting love for exotic hardwood.

Scott said that his company specialises in high-end matched flooring using jatoba, ipe, Demerara oak, greenheart, and kabukali. And for decking purposes, he said they offer the greenheart and ope South American exotic hardwoods.

While not revealing the cost of his Floor It Jamaica operations, Scott said that at any given time, his company was ready and able to deliver US$400,000 worth of goods.

“Investment means we have a significant inventory located at our warehouse on Spanish Town Road, which ranges from anywhere in the region of US$400,000 at any one time.

“However, the majority of our inventory is still being held in our facility in South America, and for the larger projects, we ship directly from our facility,” said Scott.

“Having been involved in lumber all my life and having lived in Central and South America, I have been involved in supplying the islands in the Caribbean with lumber, and I have long recognised that Jamaica is a very good market for exotic hardwood,” he added.

Better prices

According to Scott, because the price of the exotic hardwood lumber and finished products being provided by his competitors was considered very costly to the ordinary man, Floor It has entered the Jamaica market with a view of offering better prices.

“The problem has always been with importation duty, which makes these products not very affordable to the majority of Jamaicans,” said Scott.

“Floor It Jamaica is all about affordability.”

Scott said that his company’s participation in the JMEA’s Jamaica International Exhibition was a remarkable experience.

“The reception was extremely good. All the persons who visited our booth left with a wow moment. They were impressed and happy with our quality products and our prices,” noted Scott.