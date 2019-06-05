Gas prices down $2.94, diesel down $3.00

Gas prices are to down by $2.94 Thursday.

The state-owned oil refinery, Petrojam, says E-10 87 will sell for $129.05 per litre and a litre of E-10 90 for $131.88.

Automotive diesel oil will down by $3.00 per litre to sell for $132.10.

The price of kerosene will move down by $3.02 to sell for $113.37.

In the meantime, propane cooking gas will go down by $1.86 to sell for $39.39, while butane will go down by $1.92 to sell for $41.95 per litre.

