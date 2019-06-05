Hello Mi Neighbour | Rainbow reflections

Hello mi neighbour! Who recalls that brilliant rainbow which appeared in the evening sky in Jamaica on Labour Day? Those of us who were at the Emancipation Park for the Labour Day Gospel Concert couldn’t miss it. From the look of the heavens earlier that evening, one could easily conclude that the event would have been washed out. What could helpless mortals do but appeal to the Almighty to stay the rains as technicians pulled covers over equipment?

Within 10 to 15 minutes after silent prayers which lulled me into a doze, I heard, “look there”, pointing to the eastern sky. It was the most brilliant rainbow seen in recent years. The phenomenon had quite a number of patrons pointing cameras upward to capture the sight. It was as though the rainbow was saying to us, “There’ll be no rain, relax, praise, worship and enjoy the evening. Tank you Jesas!” My mother’s favourite line.

Later on, I started reflecting on rainbows in general. According to Bible scholars, the sighting of a rainbow was first recorded some four thousand years ago after Noah’s flood and stood as a reminder that the entire world would never be destroyed again by a flood. Long story, please research. You will find the story quite intriguing and informative.

According to scientists, this seven-colour circular phenomenon (a continuum of colours) is caused by “reflection, refraction and dispersion of light in water droplets resulting in a spectrum of light appearing in the sky.” Of course, we can also make little rainbows as we sprinkle the lawns, etc, on a sunny day. Google can teach you more. Have fun.

Over the years, people have assigned all kinds of meanings to the seven colours of the rainbow. Each has its own meaning and evokes feelings and beliefs unique to each of them. In every culture, any given colour is representative of something or is used to designate an emotion, tradition and oftentimes institutions or organisations, etc.

The colour red is used in many cultures as a designation for danger, love, courage, vibrancy, might, excitement and passion, etc. In some countries, red symbolises life, vitality and wealth, and is revered more than all the colours combined. Orange represents creativity, joy, vibrancy, happiness, playfulness and youth. Yellow is associated with the sun and its life-giving energy. Also symbolises joy, happiness, intellect, wisdom and hope.

Green is said to represent money and nature and sometimes used as the colour of envy. Blue evokes spiritual sentiments, is non-threatening and depicts security, trust, compassion and stability. This colour also inspires calmness, relaxation and peace as we expand our horizons and look to the future.The colour Indigo implies infinity, spiritual attainment and heavenly grace. This colour is also said to increase insights, and an understanding of oneself.

Violet is a royal colour which signifies nobility and is also known as a colour of good judgement.

Neighbour, hope I helped with your appreciation of the rainbow as I leave you with this question: what colour of the rainbow are you? Can you become that little rainbow that will help your neighbour weather the storms of life?

Thanks to neighbours

1. Rema, St Andrew, for donation.

2. Sister Taylor, St Andrew, for items of clothing and other goodies.

3. Karlene, St Andrew, for donation.

4. Natoyer, for donation.

Neighbours’ requests

- Elaine, Manchester, mother of four with many challenges. Needs food urgently.

- Annette, St Andrew, stove and TV were recently repossessed. Not in a position to replace. Asking neighbours for a second-hand.

- Neighbour, unemployed, desperately needs a mattress.

- Latoya, Christian believer from Portland, desperately in need of clothing for baby.

- Nikeisha, Manchester, was born with disease behind right eye and badly in need of glasses.

- Mavis, Kingston, needs dining table and dresser.

To help, please call Silton Townsend @ 334-8165, 884-3866, or deposit to acct # 351 044 276 NCB. Alternatively, send donations to Hello Neighbour, c/o 53 Half-Way Tree Road, Kingston 10; Paypal/credit card: email: zicron22@yahoo.com. Contact email: helloneighbour@yahoo.com. Visit hellomineighbourja.blogspot.com. Mr Townsend exclusively manages the collections and distributions mentioned in this column and is neither an employee nor agent of The Gleaner.