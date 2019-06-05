Man accused of killing postal worker, female friend back in custody

Christopher Wilson, the second man charged with the brutal 2012 killing of a security official at Jamaica Post, is back in custody and could be facing additional charges.

According to law enforcement sources, Wilson was held last week with an illegal firearm and a quantity of ganja by the Jamaica Defence Force Coast Guard.

Assistant Commissioner Fitz Bailey, head of the Jamaica Constabulary Force’s Criminal Investigation Branch, confirmed that Wilson is in custody, but declined to comment further.

Wilson and another St Catherine man, Mervin Cameron, were jointly charged in 2013 with killing Barrington Davis, the deputy security chief at Jamaica Post at the time, and his female friend, Patricia Lumont-Barnswell.

Last Friday, Cameron was convicted of the murders in the Home Circuit Court.

Wilson, who was to stand trial with Cameron, has been on the run since January when the murder trial was scheduled to start.

Prosecutors Maxine Jackson and Janek Forbes led evidence during Cameron’s murder trial that in August 2012 he and another man abducted Davis and Lumont-Barnswell from the former deputy security chief’s home in St John’s Heights in St Catherine.

Two weeks later, their decomposed bodies were found with multiple gunshot wounds in a cane field in Innswood, also in St Catherine.

