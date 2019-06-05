St Mary police corporal to be charged with wife's murder

The police corporal who allegedly shot and killed his wife at their Tower Isle, St Mary home last week is to be charged with murder.

Kirkland Lawrence is alleged to have shot his wife following a heated argument.

On the arrival of the police, it the corporal was reportedly seen at the entrance of the house.

He was subsequently taken into police custody.

The deceased, 45-year old businesswoman Janet Hardie-Lawrence was lauded by her community members as a role model for other residents.

She is said to have transitioned from a vendor to owning a plaza in the parish and was known for supporting charitable causes.

The Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) today sent a file to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions which has reportedly ruled that Lawrence be charged.

INDECOM is expected to lay the charges shortly.

