Zinc fence being removed in Gregory Park community

The community of Gregory Park in Portmore, St Catherine is undergoing a zinc fence removal exercise in addition to the general beautification of the area.

Under the project, being carried out by the political representatives and volunteers from the community, concrete walls are replacing the zinc fences, overgrown trees are being cut and drains cleaned.

“We are pulling down the zinc, and building up walls. We are all working together to ensure that our children live in safety,” said Member of Parliament for East Central St Catherine, Alando Terrelonge, while speaking at the Gregory Park Primary School, recently.

In an interview with JIS News, Terrelonge, who is also Minister of State in the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, said the community members have responded well to uplifting their community.

Meanwhile, Community member, Adrian Taylor, said it pleases him to see what is happening in the community where he was born, and has resided.

“It is overwhelming, and we have to keep it clean. It is pointing in the right direction, and we are working as a team,” he said.

For her part, Councillor for the Gregory Park Division, Joy Brown, shared that the community was the first to be established in Portmore and members want to make it beautiful.

She also lauded the “volunteers” as the driving force behind the project, adding that “if it wasn’t for them, it would not happen. They work without money, and without lunch”.

