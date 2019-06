From left: Nicola Groves, marketing coordinator at Starbucks Jamaica, watches as student Andre Anderson instructs executive director at The Multicare Youth Foundation, Alicia Glasgow-Gentles, on how to make a tasty dessert. Also present is classmate Kimone Warren. Multicare Youth Foundation has partnered with Starbucks to fund the HEART Trust/NTA Level 2 certification in food and beverage being hosted at Trench Town Polytechnic School.