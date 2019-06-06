Guyana PM orders reinstatement of newspaper’s GM

Guyana Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo has instructed the chairman of the board of the state-owned Guyana Chronicle newspaper to reinstate the general manager who was fired two months ago.

Nagamootoo, in a letter to the chairman of the board, Geeta Chandan-Edmond, instructed the board to rescind its decision to part ways with Sherod Duncan.

In April, the board made a majority decision to fire Duncan following the findings of an audit that revealed several improper financial transactions.

It is reported that when the vote was taken on whether to dismiss Duncan, three board members voted in favour of cutting ties with him, while three others voted against.

The tie was broken by Chandan-Edmond.

According to News Source Guyana, following the instruction from the prime minister, the chairman of the board, along with at least two other members, indicated that they intend to resign from their positions.

Duncan, who once served as deputy mayor of Georgetown, was recently elected the Georgetown chairman of the Alliance For Change, which is part of the coalition government.

News Source Guyana says that Duncan’s appointment as general manager of the Chronicle was covered in controversy as he was a serving member of the Chronicle’s board when a decision was made to make him the general manager.