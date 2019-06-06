Manchester Municipal Corporation fraud scheme at $400 million, court told

The Manchester Parish Court heard today that the massive fraud at the Manchester Municipal Corporation has amounted to $400 million.

Initially, investigators reported that they had uncovered just over $95 million.

The trial began on Monday and so far five witnesses including former mayor and former chairman of the local authority, Brenda Ramsay, have given evidence.

A further 54 witnesses are to testify at the trial which is expected to last for four weeks.

On trial are former acting secretary manager and director of finance, David Harris, former superintendent of roads and works, Sanjay Elliot, temporary works overseer Kendale Roberts and bank teller Radcliffe McLean.

Also on trial are Elliot’s wife, Tasha-Gaye Goulbourne Elliott, and his parents, Edwardo and Mrytle Elliott, and his former employee Dwayne Sibbles.

This morning, a former accounting clerk at the municipal corporation was called to the witness stand to be questioned about invoices she signed along with Elliott and Roberts between 2013 to 2016.

Director of Public Prosecution, Paula Llewellyn, was present in court to support her team of prosecutors after receiving word that members of the municipal corporation were uncooperative.

It is being alleged that between January 1, 2014 and June 24, 2016, McLean conspired with Elliott and Sibbles to process fraudulent cheques drawn on the account of the municipal corporation.

Elliott, Sibbles, Roberts, and Harris were arrested and charged between 2016 and 2017 after investigations unearthed a grand conspiracy and fraud at the local government authority.

The other accused were subsequently arrested and later charged.

