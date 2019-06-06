Mandela Highway 97% complete

The National Works Agency (NWA) is reporting that the Mandela Highway Realignment and Reconstruction Project is 97 per cent complete.

The highway, which spans St Andrew and St Catherine, is a key thoroughfare that links Kingston with Jamaica’s northern, western and southern regions.

Senior NWA Communications and Customer Services Officer, Ramona Lawson, told JIS News that although the roadway is open to vehicular and pedestrian traffic, corrective and tidying up works are continuing, primarily in the region of Tom Cringle Drive.

“These include the construction of a roundabout for large articulated vehicles accessing locations along the roadway, as well as extending the service road east of Tom Cringle Drive to serve entities located in that area of the project. These activities will continue into the summer,” she outlined.

Meanwhile, Lawson is urging persons using the highway, particularly pedestrians, to adhere to the safety guidelines.

“We continue to implore pedestrians to use the overpass bridge, which is equipped with pedestrian facilities to include sidewalks, pedestrian crossings and the necessary safety signs,” she said.

Ms. Lawson said the NWA has noticed, “with some trepidation”, that a number of pedestrians, including students, refuse to obey these instructions and have been attempting to cross six lanes of traffic, citing this practice as “very dangerous”.

She said the agency is keen and focused on reinforcing and improving safe access to the corridor, particularly for pedestrians, while reminding motorists that the traffic signals at the crossing by the Fresh River Bridge have been decommissioned.

The US$64-million Mandela Highway Realignment and Reconstruction Project involves road construction works comprising extensive soft soil treatment, construction of a 3.5-kilometre six-lane corridor with a two-lane overpass bridge, two new three-lane bridges at Fresh River, a two-lane service road adjacent to the main roadway to facilitate the development of Caymanas Estate, and upgrading of the Six Miles Interchange.

The development is part of the Government’s ongoing legacy road projects being implemented by the NWA.

