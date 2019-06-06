Men charged following raid in Red Hills, St Andrew

Two St Andrew men have been charged by the police following a raid at 100 Lane in Red Hills on Wednesday.

According to the Constant Spring Police, the raid was conducted yesterday morning at a premises when six 9mm cartridges along with the barrel of an AK47 rifle was seized.

Six persons were taken into custody in connection with the seizure.

Four were questioned and released and the other two charged.

Charged with illegal possession of ammunition is Michael Brown and Tyreke Nelson was charged with being armed with an offensive weapon.

Brown was scheduled to appear before the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on Thursday, June 13 and Nelson on Thursday, June 20.

