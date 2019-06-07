Adhere to instructions during traffic stops, high command tells motorists

The Police High Command is advising motorists to adhere to the instructions of members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force when stopped for traffic checks or violations.

This comes following strong public outcry after the pepper-spraying of retired senior police officer Altamont ‘Parro’ Campbell during a traffic stop on Wednesday.

According to Campbell, he was stopped on Molynes Road near the Waltham Park Road intersection, allegedly for a traffic violation.

He said that the constable demanded his driver's licence and he replied saying he did not have it.

The ex-cop was then ordered by the constable to step out of the vehicle and when Campbell refused, he was pepper-sprayed.

The police high command said that the police’s Inspectorate of Constabulary has commenced a probe into the incident.

The high command says it insists on professionalism being extended to members of the public.

WHAT THE ROAD TRAFFIC ACT SAYS

PART IV—Licensing of Drivers Restriction

Driving Without Permit or Driver’s Licence

3. Every holder of a permit or driver's licence who is —

(a) driving a motor vehicle on a road;

(b) accompanying another person who is learning to drive a motor vehicle on a road; or

(c) learning to drive a motor vehicle on a road

shall have the permit or licence in the motor vehicle and on being so required by a constable in uniform or who shows his identifying documents as a constable, produce his permit or driver’s licence, or such other document constituting evidence thereof for examination by the constable.

(4) A person who contravenes this subsection commits an offence.

