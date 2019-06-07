Clarendon chamber targets youths for crime-reduction summer initiative

The Clarendon Chamber of Commerce is now refining a social programme to be implemented this summer as it searches for solutions to crime in the parish.

From January 1 to June 1 this year, Clarendon has seen 64 murders down 15 per cent from the 54, recorded over the comparative period last year.

However, shootings, have soared by 46 per cent, up from 32 to 47.

"We can't just be looking to the police," chamber president Winsome Witter told a Gleaner team now on special assignment in the crime-torn parish.

Witter was not immediately able to release the details of the summer programme, saying more information would be released shortly.

However, she signalled that it would target young people.

"Being on the ground and knowing what is happening behind the scenes, I am very hopeful that we are on a path to create meaningful change that will impact the youth and the overall parish," she said.

In the meantime, Witter said Clarendon's crime worries have been affecting commerce.

"You would have some hesitation or reservation because persons might not want to stay out late. They are not sure what might happen," she said.

In the latest high-interest incident on May 28, two cops trying to foil a supermarket robbery were shot and injured by heavily armed gunmen.

The gunmen made off with millions of dollars firing shots as they escaped.

Three of gunmen have since been arrested and cash and firearms also seized.

"The underlying social fabric of our communities and the young people to a large extent, are involved in a number of things," said Witter.

- Jason Cross

