EOJ removal exercise identifies 106,000 dead voters

The Electoral Office of Jamaica (EOJ) is reporting that the recently concluded first phase of its Dead Elector Removal Exercise identified 106,000 dead electors.

The EOJ says it anticipates that a significant number of electors will be removed from the November 30, 2019 Voters List as the EOJ intensifies the second phase of the exercise to confirm the reports of electors identified as deceased.

Meanwhile, the agency says an additional 19,450 persons were added to National Voters List published on May 31, 2019.

The EOJ says the total number of registered voters on the list now stands at 1,945,551.

The agency says the names of 8,759 electors who are no longer eligible to vote were removed from the list, including 7,822 deceased electors.

The previous list was published on November 30, 2018, with 1,934,860 names.

The EOJ says voters identification cards for electors added to the May 31 Voters List are scheduled to become available by mid-June and should be collected at the EOJ office in the constituency where they live.

In the meantime, the EOJ says it will commence a Voters ID Card Renewal Exercise later this year to replace all Voters ID cards with 2017 and 2019 expiry dates.

