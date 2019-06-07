Jamaica Moves Corporate Challenge goes off-road with Tru Juice

The Jamaica Moves Corporate Challenge, recently took a trip off the beaten track and through the orchards of Tru-Juice in Bog Walk, St Catherine, for the Tru-Juice Cross Country 5K Run/Walk and 20K Cycle.

The event, which was the second of five in the challenge, saw the participation of teams from 15 local businesses competing to garner well-needed points to be named the Corporate Challenge winners for 2019.

The event, which began with a 30-minute warm-up session at 6:30 a.m., saw challengers and patrons being treated to some refreshingly cool weather and scenic views of the expanse of the orchard which would serve as their route. Powered by Running Events Jamaica, the races in the challenge, much like the one at Tru-Juice, are being held to encourage companies and their staff to become active and lead healthier lifestyles, with the added bonus of experiences to foster family bonding.

Leading the Jamaica Moves team was Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Christopher Tufton. Tufton, who participated in the 5K run and 20K cycle, expressed his joy in not only seeing an excellent turnout from the challengers, but seeing the participation of persons from all walks of life.

“I really enjoyed being a part of this exciting event and was truly happy to see so many Jamaicans participating! Persons walked, ran and cycled, and kudos to the many that ran and then cycled. I hope that more Jamaicans will participate in more of these wellness events,” he shared.

With two of the five races in the challenge circuit down, corporate giant Rainforest Seafoods currently sits atop the leaderboard, with Advanced Integrated Systems, FLOW Jamaica, Wisynco Group Ltd and Jamaica Broilers Group Ltd rounding off the top five.

This dominance by the company is attributed to the stellar performances of Alison Sutherland, Kemar Leslie and Rasheem Samuels. Sutherland and Leslie are currently leading the point standings with 35 points each, while Samuels has a cool 17 points for third place on the men’s side. With the remaining races being the Everyone’s A Winner with Best Dressed Chicken 5K and 10K (June 16), School’s Out 5K (June 30) and Welcome to Kingston 5K (July 14), the Jamaica Moves programme continues its efforts to reduce non-communicable diseases by 25 per cent by the year 2025 through healthy lifestyle education and increased physical activity.