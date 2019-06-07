JMMB Group hosts parenting seminar

As part of protective measures to encourage children to perform at their optimum, Denise Chin, substance abuse officer at the National Council on Drug Abuse, has highlighted the importance of giving the youth adequate love and care.

Chin was speaking at a recent parenting seminar, organised by the JMMB Group for team members with children at its nursery facility, on the topic ‘Bullying, Peer Pressure and Drug Abuse in Schools.’

“Parents should talk to, and with, their children, listen keenly and show care and unconditional love. Keep the lines of communication open and develop a relationship with children by listening attentively and without judgement. This encourages children to share their feelings freely, including any challenges they may face, such as peer pressure, bullying and exposure to drugs,” Chin said.

The substance abuse officer reminded parents, “it is never too early to speak to, and with, your children about the use of drugs and (negative) peer pressure and its debilitating impact.”

She also highlighted the value of tuning out distractions and giving children undivided attention. “This can help parents to uncover unexpressed issues that children are experiencing, or any concerning behaviours that children could be exposed to. Parents need to engage their children by taking the time to get to know their children’s friends and showing an interest in the things that they are involved in, as this helps to build a close-knit relationship,” Chin said.

RELEVANT REMINDER

Patrick Beech, network officer at JMMB and father of two-year-old Ariana, welcomed the seminar as a relevant reminder that heightened his awareness of his role and the need to be keep up with the varying trends as his daughter gets older.

I am mindful, especially of social media in the technological age, as this medium promotes antisocial behaviour, and makes drug and other abuse more accessible,”Beech said.

The seminar was a part of the JMMB Group’s calendar of activities organised by the JMMB nursery team to celebrate May as Child Month under the theme ‘Encourage, Enable and Include Me’.

Other activities organised as part of the month for the children attending the Company’s New Kingston-based nursery facility included a puppet show, sign language, career day, field trip, mini fun day, breakfast and devotions.

The children also participated in a motivational session with the robotic superhero Captain I-Can and his sidekick, Mrs Sonshine. The interactive session encouraged the children to tap into their potential for greatness and to treat each other with love and respect.