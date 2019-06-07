Fri | Jun 7, 2019

A night of conversation at Ashley Furniture Store

Published:Friday | June 7, 2019 | 12:15 AM
Contributed
Host of the Entrepreneurial You and LeaderCast Kingston, Heneka Watkis-Porter, shares lens time with Dennis Chung, chief financial officer, Supreme Ventures.
Contributed
Can’t network on an empty stomach! Delicious finger food for the guests before the panel discussion at the Corporate Mingle.
Contributed
From left: Bridgette Lockhart, Keisha Francis and Autherine Wallace of Pinnacle Insurance Brokers grace us with beauty during the mingling session.
Contributed
Host for the event, Amita Persaud-Webb (right) quizzes attendees during the early icebreaker segment.
Contributed
(From left) Phylicia Taylor- Grant, Virtual Assistant; Juli Barnes, CEO at Teacher and Technology Services and Dentist at Prodental Care, Claudia Brown, flash their winning smiles.
Contributed
From left: Shadrach Robinson, financial adviser at Pinnacle Insurance Brokers; Kemar Ford, account executive, Caribbean Assurance Brokers; and Jeffery Azan, managing director at Select N Start, are fully entertained in conversation with The Paint Shop’s regional sales manager, Andrew Lumsden.
Contributed
From left: Actress, broadcast journalist and Corporate Mingle panellist, Dahlia Harris; Ashley Furniture Home Store Brand Manager, Suzanne Campbell; and personal branding coach, Lead PR chick at Garrick Communications and Corporate Mingle panellist, Naomi Garrick.
Contributed
Actress, broadcast journalist and Corporate Mingle panellist, Dahlia Harris, (left) enjoys a good laugh with author, screenwriter and publisher Tanya Batson-Savage.
Contributed
Lead PR chick at Garrick Communications, Naomi Garrick, has a quick chat with long-time friend and Lubit Limited’s business development manager, Sean Lynn.
Contributed
Creative director and designer Leonie Lawrence, shares a laugh with Otis Mason, CEO, Paradigm Entertainment.
Contributed
Mark Chin Penn (left), Scotia Wealth customer service representative, accepts the gate prize of a beautiful painting from Ashley Furniture Home Store warehouse associate Charles Douglas after the Corporate Mingle panel discussion.
The Ashley Furniture Home Store in Liguanea recently opened its doors to members of corporate Jamaica for a night of conversation and meaningful connections as it played host to another staging of Wealth Magazine’s Corporate Mingle.

Under the theme ‘Re​programming the mind for success’, the event featured a panel discussion with personal branding coach Naomi Garrick and actress and broadcast journalist Dahlia Harris, who gave personal insight on their own secrets and successes in the corporate world and how to align the mind to achieve professional goals.

Here are the highlights.