A night of conversation at Ashley Furniture Store

The Ashley Furniture Home Store in Liguanea recently opened its doors to members of corporate Jamaica for a night of conversation and meaningful connections as it played host to another staging of Wealth Magazine’s Corporate Mingle.

Under the theme ‘Re​programming the mind for success’, the event featured a panel discussion with personal branding coach Naomi Garrick and actress and broadcast journalist Dahlia Harris, who gave personal insight on their own secrets and successes in the corporate world and how to align the mind to achieve professional goals.

Here are the highlights.