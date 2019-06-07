Possible delays along Camp Road this weekend

Motorists who use Camp Road in St Andrew this weekend may experience delays.

This as the National Works Agency (NWA) will be undertaking works on behalf of the National Water Commission (NWC) along a section of the roadway on Saturday, June 8 and on Sunday, June 9.

The agency will be installing a conduit across Camp Road near the current entrance to the Jamaica Defence Force’s headquarters to facilitate future works by the NWC to improve its water transmission systems in the area.

It explains that by doing the underground works for the future NWC projects from now, this will eliminate the need to disturb the road surface once it is improved.

The weekend’s activities will be carried out between 8:00 a.m. and 5: p.m. on both days.

The NWA says pipe installation will be done across one driving lane at a time to allow single lane access at the location.

To avoid delays, motorists may opt to use Marescaux and Arnold roads when travelling south on Camp Road from Tom Redcam Drive.

Northbound motorists can also use both these roadways as well as Caledonia Avenue to get back onto Tom Redcam Drive.

The Camp Road works are being done under the Major Infrastructure Development Programme.

The NWA says the project is now 40% complete with sidewalk and boundary wall construction being wrapped up along Camp Road.

It says a section of Arnold Road is also being rehabilitated as part of the overall works.

It says the Camp Road project is on track to being delivered at the end of September.

