Three shot in Half-Way Tree

The police have confirmed that three people have been shot in Half-Way Tree, St Andrew.

However, they were not immediately able to provide details.

Social videos and images show people scampering in the vicinity the Pavilion Mall as two men in plain clothes and with guns drawn ran behind each other.

In a separate video, the same men were seen standing over an apparently injured man lying on the ground.

One of the men in plain clothes was using his foot to restrain the apparently injured man and had two guns in his hands.

In the meantime, the incident has resulted in a traffic snarl in Half-Way Tree as the police carry out their investigations.

Social media images show a motor car crashed in a wall in the vicinity of the scene where the injured man was on the ground.

