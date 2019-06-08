Racers Grand Prix: Fraser-Pryce, Hughes light up National Stadium

Jamaica Olympian Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce clocked her fastest time this year, a powerful 10.88 seconds, to win the women's 100m sprint at the Racers Adidas Grand Prix at the National Stadium this evening.

Great Britain's Zharnel Hughes clocked 9.97 seconds to take the men's equivalent, ahead of Racers Track Club teammate Yohan Blake, who was second in 10.01 seconds.

Shanieka Ricketts had another of the evening's highlights jumping a distance of 14.69m to win the women's triple jump event.

This year marks the fourth staging of the event, put on by the Glen Mills-led Racers Track Club.

