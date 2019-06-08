Stop objectifying women, says peacher

Manchester, Jamaica:

The story of Tamar in the book of Genesis evokes mixed emotions when it is shared, because not only was this woman shunned and humiliated, but she had to fight her way through – without help from the people she needed it from the most.

She was used by men and lost herself many times before God raised her up to be acknowledged, as not the harlot, one with a baby out of wedlock and widow, but as a generation starter.

The story is similar for many women in today’s society whose only responsibility to men is being a consummate sex- and baby-making machine.

Mentality needs to change

But preacher and theology student at Northern Caribbean University, Arton Wedderburn, said the mentality of many needs changing and the value of women be appreciated.

“We have men who keep falling short. Sometimes we think the things we do as adults stop at us, but unfortunately, it falls on our children. [In times of old] for a woman to have any place in society she must have a man. That same ideal still permeates our society. We think that a woman is only complete when she has a man.

“Some people love to hear that the man is the head (of the household) and the woman should submit to him, but women are not beneath men; they are not lesser creatures because my Bible tells me that when God created Adam and Eve, he looked and saw that they were good.”

Wedderburn, who was presenting his sermon at the Campbell’s Castle Seventh-Day Adventist Church recently, stated:

“In our dancehall-afflicted culture, a woman is only good if a man says she is. Our society has way too many men who see women as objects of sex rather than children of God.

There are a lot of men who only see women as things, and not persons. And if they can get the benefit from them for just a few minutes, that is all right. But God is not pleased.”

He explained that much like Tamar, and how she struggled to secure her place in the family and society, women today must fight to be acknowledged as queens, whose existence is just as important as a man’s.

“Tamar realised that she can’t sit down and hope that Judah fulfils his word.

We need some young women who will recognise they have too much to sit down; too much possibility to sit down and wait on some man who has no interest in fulfilling his word.

“God gave you a brain, faculties and the ability to think, plan and put those plans in motion” he said.

He said no woman can be judged by the standards of those who were formed in sin and shaped in iniquity.

“No matter what your story is, Jesus can give you a new chapter; no matter how many men have dragged your name through the dirt, Jesus can give you a new chapter; no matter how you look in the eyes of society, Jesus can give you a new chapter,” he ended.

