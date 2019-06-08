UPDATE: INDECOM probing HWT shooting incident

The two off-duty policemen involved in a shooting incident in Half Way Tree, St Andrew last evening are to be interviewed by investigators at the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM).

The disclosure came today as the oversight body confirmed that it has commenced a probe into the incident, which left one man dead and four civilians – three men and a woman -- with gunshot wounds.

The name of the deceased has not been released.

In a statement today, INDECOM said the investigation will seek to determine how “a number of citizens were shot and who is responsible for the injuries sustained by all.”

It says the probe is still in the early stages, but revealed that notices have already been dispatched to the two off-duty cops involved in the incident to present themselves for an interview next week.

The police have described the incident as a “running gunbattle” between two men, which started at a plaza on Constant Spring Road and continued onto Courtney Walsh Drive.

INDECOM is asking persons with information on the incident to call 876-968-8875, 876-968-1932 or the incident tip line at 888-991-5555.

It says messages can be sent via WhatsApp at 876-553-5555.

