Honduran men suspected of entering Jamaica illegally, arrested

The Santa Cruz police have arrested two Honduran men who are suspected of entering the country illegally on Lovers Lane, Santa Cruz in St Elizabeth on Friday.

The men, whose identities have not been released, were arrested in connection with the seizure of three rounds of ammunition.

Reports are that between 2:30 p.m., and 3:00 p.m., a guest house where the two were staying was searched and three .38rounds of ammunition were found in a black pouch in one of the rooms occupied by them.

They were subsequently arrested.

Investigators believe the men illegally entered Jamaica by boat.

Their identities are being withheld at this time.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.