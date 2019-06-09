Jamaica to get US$613,000 from Green Climate Fund

KINGSTON, CMC – Jamaica is to receive US$613,000 from the Green Climate Fund(GCF) Reducing Emissions from Deforestation and Forest Degradation (REDD+) Readiness Support and Preparatory Grant facility as it seeks to boosts its efforts to deal with the impact of climate change.

Public Education Officer in the Forestry Department, Nasheji-Gaye Elliott, said the funds are expected to significantly bolster the country’s preparations towards achieving REDD+ readiness over the next 28 months.

“We look forward to national support for this strategic programme, aiming to make Jamaica more prepared for dealing with climate change,” she added.

The GCF is part of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCC) financial mechanism that assists with developing countries’ climate change adaptation and mitigation practises.

The UNFCC’s primary objective is to stabilise the concentration of greenhouse gas in the atmosphere at a level that would prevent dangerous interference with the climate system.

UN-REDD+ is a voluntary climate change mitigation approach that has been developed by the parties to the UNFCC.

Elliott said much work remains to be undertaken in efforts to mitigate the impact of climate change.

She noted, however, that this can be achieved if everyone takes the phenomenon seriously and plays their part in implementing key safeguards, while highlighting the importance of public education in this regard.

“It is important that our children, in particular, understand what is happening around them, know how it (climate change) affects them and how their actions either contribute to or lessen the problem… and this is even more crucial,” Elliott said.

She said as a result, the Forestry Department is endorsing the Met Service initiative “because climate change is possibly the biggest threat and largest environmental concern facing the world this century.

“So any method used to increase awareness and support for strategies to adapt to and mitigate the impacts of climate change is necessary if we are going to win this fight,” she added.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.