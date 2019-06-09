Police appeal for info after 12-y-o boy is killed in Payne Land

The Hunts Bay police are appealing for information as they probe the killing of a 12-year-old boy and the injury of three other persons on Payne Avenue, Kingston 11 yesterday.

The police have identified the dead boy as Duyon DaCosta.

He was among a group of persons standing along a roadway in the community about 7:45 p.m. when a gunman on foot opened gunfire at the group.

Four persons including the 12-year-old, a man and two women were shot. They were all assisted to hospital, where the young boy died while being treated. The others were hospitalised.

The Hunts Bay Criminal Investigations Office can be contacted at 876-923-7111, or persons may use Crime Stop at 311.

