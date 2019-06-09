Portmore teen arrested on gun charges

A teenager is facing illegal gun charges after he was reportedly held with the weapon and several rounds of ammunition in Newlands, Portmore, St Catherine yesterday.

Reports from the Portmore police are that the teen was held about 9:45 p.m., after reportedly running upon the approach of the police.

He was searched and one .357 Magnum revolver containing six .38 rounds of ammunition was taken from his waistband.

He was subsequently arrested, but his identity is being withheld.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.