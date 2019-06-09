Taxi driver sustains injury after fire truck crashes into car

A fire unit from the York Park Fire Station crashed into a Toyota Probox at the intersection of North and East streets, downtown Kingston, earlier this afternoon.

The right door of the Toyota, which was being used as a taxi, was crushed as a result of the impact.

The driver of the taxi, who had to be rescued by the firefighters after cutting the mangled right door of the car to free him, sustained injuries and was taken to the Kingston Public Hospital.

The firefighters say they were en route to fire in McIntyre Villa, East Kingston when the collision occurred.

Another unit from the Trench Town Fire Station was called to replace the one involved in the crash.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.