29 JCF sergeants promoted to the rank of inspector

The Police High Command is congratulating the newly-promoted members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) from the rank of sergeant to inspector. Twenty-nine sergeants, 15 of whom are from the investigative arm of various divisions, span several formations.

Among those promoted is Sergeant Rohan Brown of the Portland Division, who continues to serve his community though being visually impaired; and Sergeant Shaunjaye Mitchell of the Corporate Communications Unit (CU), who is prominently featured in several of the JCF’s educational campaigns as well as television broadcasts providing security tips to the public.

St Catherine South, Portland, the Counter-Terrorism and Organised Crime Investigation Branch, the National Intelligence Bureau and Manchester, each had three members promoted, while St Andrew South and the Major Investigation Division each had two of their members receiving promotions.

Other divisions boasting new inspectors include Hanover, the Technical Services Division, the Community Safety and Security Branch, the Major Organised Crime and Anti-Corruption Agency, the Training Branch, the Department of Weapons and Tactical Training, Protective Services, Centre for the Investigation of Sexual Offences and Child Abuse, and the Planning Research and Development Branch.

The Police High Command has expressed heartiest congratulations to members who continue to deliver professional and dedicated service to the people of this country.